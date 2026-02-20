SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — A total of 22,000 eligible civil servants in Singapore will receive a salary increment between two and nine per cent beginning August 1, according to the Public Service Division (PSD).

In a statement, it said the salary adjustment will include officers on the management executive, technical support, management support, corporate support and operations support schemes, as well as other related schemes.

“The adjustments are to keep pace with market standards and enable the public service to continue to attract and retain talent to deliver well for Singaporeans, amidst evolving demands and the growing complexity of the global environment.

“Officers in the above schemes perform a range of roles such as policy and planning, administration and operations,” it said.

The Public Service periodically reviews salaries and adjusts them when necessary to broadly keep pace with the market.

The affected civil service schemes enjoyed their last salary revision in 2022, and since then the salary levels in the market have increased.

“The Public Service will also continue to strengthen rewards for performance and step up efforts to provide officers with meaningful career and growth opportunities,” it added. — Bernama