KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — DAP will reportedly convene a special congress on July 12 to decide whether its leaders should relinquish all government positions while maintaining parliamentary support for the unity administration.

According to a report in Sin Chew Daily, secretary-general Anthony Loke reportedly said the vote would determine whether party officeholders should step down as ministers, deputy ministers, state executive councillors, local councillors and members of government-linked companies.

More than 4,000 central delegates are expected to participate, in what he described as an internal “referendum”.

Loke reportedly said this would be the first time such a major political decision is referred to the party’s highest decision-making body rather than being decided solely by its Central Executive Committee.

He reportedly stressed that DAP’s 40 Members of Parliament would continue backing the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until the next general election, regardless of the outcome, and would not take part in any attempt to form a “backdoor government”.

“Given the current circumstances, especially the impact of the Sabah state election, it is necessary for delegates to decide our direction collectively. The congress is the highest decision-making body. We want the process to be more institutionalised and democratic,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that if the party opts to remain in government, it must take collective responsibility and avoid sending mixed signals.

“We cannot govern while opposing from within,” he was quoted as saying.

DAP failed to win any of the eight seats it contested in the November Sabah state election, losing all the constituencies it previously held in the state assembly.