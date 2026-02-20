KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has resigned as head of Bersatu’s Masjid Tanah division together with 39 division committee members, citing a loss of confidence in party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to a report in Berita Harian, the Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament and Bersatu Srikandi chief confirmed the decision, while division secretary Shahrul Azhar Amir also stepped down.

In a statement, the division said it had unanimously agreed during a special meeting that it no longer had confidence in Muhyiddin’s leadership, resulting in the automatic dissolution of the Masjid Tanah division committee.

In Perak, Bersatu leaders from Tanjung Malim, Bukit Gantang and Bagan Serai also announced their resignations following the expulsion of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as deputy president.

They claimed their departures involved the entire committees of their respective divisions.

The wave of resignations comes after the party’s disciplinary board expelled Hamzah and 16 others on February 13, triggering a broader internal crisis within Bersatu.