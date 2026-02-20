JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 20 — Police are tracking down a fireworks vendor believed to have sold prohibited materials that caused a 32-year-old man to lose his left leg while lighting firecrackers outside his home in Segamat on yesterday.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said initial investigations found the fireworks used were from an unapproved category and not among the 45 types permitted for possession and import.

“The materials were purchased, possessed and ignited illegally at the time of the incident,” he told reporters here yesterday.

The incident occurred in Taman Damai Jaya, Bukit Siput, when a “shoot cake 4 (D) 16 shot (premium)” firework exploded as the victim was lighting it in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations.

The victim initially received treatment at Segamat Hospital before being transferred to a private hospital in Melaka for further care. The case is being investigated under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

Ab Rahaman said strict action, including licence revocation, would be taken against any party found selling fireworks outside the approved list.

Earlier, Ab Rahaman witnessed the conferment of rank for the newly appointed Deputy Johor Police chief DSP Hoo Chuan Huat, and the handover of duties to ACP Mohd Zairi Badderul@Badrol as Johor CID chief. — Bernama