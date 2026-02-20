KUCHING, Feb 20 — Issues related to the state’s education autonomy were discussed during a recent meeting between a Sarawak delegation led by Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datuk Seri Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel and the Ministry of Education (MOE) secretary-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim in Putrajaya.

According to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the meeting deliberated on matters arising from the previous Technical Committee meeting under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63), particularly on Sarawak’s education autonomy.

They also touched on the implementation of the Dual Language Programme (DLP) in Sarawak.

During the meeting, Muhammad Abdullah emphasised that enhancing students’ English proficiency is crucial in preparing them to meet future technological demands.

He said the Sarawak government remains committed to working closely with the federal government to ensure that educational policies benefit students, strengthen institutional capacity and support long-term socio-economic development.

Also present during the visit were Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development permanent secretary Datuk Adana Jed, Senior State Counsel Jady@Zaidi Hassim, and other ministry officials. — The Borneo Post