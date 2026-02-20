KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Any move by Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders to resign from their ministerial and GLC posts would not automatically trigger a general election, as long as the party continues to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament, political analysts said.

Their comments came after DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party would use its national congress in July to decide whether it should continue holding posts in the federal government.

Senior DAP figures have signalled that the party could reconsider its role in the unity government following its disappointing performance in the Sabah state election. Some leaders have suggested that DAP ministers could step down from Cabinet positions if reforms demanded by the party are not delivered within six months.

The proposal is seen as an attempt to placate grassroots supporters, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia, amid concerns that remaining in government alongside Barisan Nasional has diluted the party’s reformist image.

However, analysts said such a move would be largely symbolic unless DAP also withdraws its parliamentary support for Anwar’s administration.

‘Largely symbolic’ without pulling support

Professor of geopolitics and Fellow of the National Council of Professors Azmi Hassan said DAP’s posture was aimed at showing supporters in the peninsula that it still wielded influence within the government.

“DAP wants to show supporters in the peninsula that it can still exert pressure on the government,” he said.

Azmi argued that the party had already lost strategic leverage after Anwar reshuffled his Cabinet in December, which he described as a “pre-emptive strike” by the prime minister.

He said Anwar had strengthened DAP’s position in government by reallocating key portfolios to its leaders.

Under the reshuffle, Steven Sim was moved from the Human Resources Ministry to become Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister, while Hannah Yeoh was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Federal Territories.

Sim replaced Datuk Ewon Benedick, who resigned ahead of the Sabah state election, while Yeoh relinquished the Youth and Sports portfolio to Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari. Datuk Seri R. Ramanan was promoted to full minister and took over the Human Resources Ministry.

“If you want to secure support in Peninsular Malaysia, you give them important portfolios. In this case, Steven Sim and Hannah Yeoh,” Azmi said.

He added that DAP was unlikely to surrender its Cabinet positions entirely, warning that such a move would benefit its political rivals.

“They cannot afford to leave the government because it would be seen as a major victory for Umno,” he said.

Confidence in Parliament is key

Principal adviser at the Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia Oh Ei Sun said resigning from Cabinet while retaining parliamentary support would not, by itself, bring down the government.

“This is similar to what Pakatan Harapan did during the Ismail Sabri administration in 2021 and 2022,” he said, referring to the confidence-and-supply arrangement then in place.

Oh added that political instability has become a familiar feature of Malaysia’s coalition politics since 2020.

“Malaysians are getting used to unstable coalition politics. Investors do not have much choice, as neighbouring developing countries are facing their own political struggles,” he said.

International Islamic University Malaysia political science lecturer Syaza Shukri said what mattered constitutionally was not Cabinet participation but parliamentary confidence.

“What determines whether a government stands or falls is confidence in the legislature, not participation in the Cabinet,” she said.

“As long as DAP MPs continue to support the government in key votes such as budgets and confidence motions, Anwar would still command a majority.”

Political risks remain

However, Syaza cautioned that such resignations could still carry political consequences.

“It would create the perception of internal fragmentation. The government could continue, but in a more defensive and constrained position,” she said.

She added that the move could set a difficult precedent by allowing coalition partners to distance themselves from executive responsibility while retaining legislative power.

“This makes coalition governance harder in a fragmented political landscape,” she said.

On investor confidence, Syaza said markets would focus more on whether the government could function and complete its term.

“When Umno withdrew support from Muhyiddin’s administration, it also pulled parliamentary backing. This time, it would be different,” she said.

“It is still risky, but the government appears capable of lasting its full term. The bigger question is what comes next — whether DAP and Pakatan Harapan can continue working together, and with Umno.”