GEORGE TOWN, Feb 20 — Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Steven Sim Chee Keong has been admitted to the hospital after experiencing extreme fatigue due to a hectic work schedule over the past few weeks.

Sim posted on Facebook that, after weeks of being busy with work, he ended up being hospitalised on the fourth day of the Chinese New Year.

“Doctors have advised me to take a short rest. I’ll be back soon, stronger! Keep going forward… goodness will follow after hardship,” he wrote in his Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, his media officer, when contacted by Bernama, said they were only informed of Sim’s condition after the minister had been admitted to the hospital.

The officer, who declined to be named, said that so far Sim’s family has not disclosed detailed information about the cause of his hospitalisation, but it is believed to be possibly due to extreme fatigue.

“His condition is not serious, just very tired,” said the officer, adding that the family hopes Sim can be given space to rest fully. — Bernama