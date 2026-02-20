SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — A 45-year-old man was discovered dead inside a Chinese New Year bazaar tent set up outside a supermarket in Tampines earlier this week.

According to AsiaOne, police said they were alerted at about 8.50am on February 17 to a case classified as an unnatural death at Block 506 Tampines Central 1.

When officers arrived, the area in front of the Sheng Siong outlet had been cordoned off.

A coffee shop worker, identified as 64-year-old Liao, told Shin Min Daily News he noticed police activity at around 9am while passing by the supermarket.

Reporters later observed that the body had been covered with a white sheet, and the festive goods display remained sealed off.

A nearby shop employee, 31, said she had earlier seen the man lying on the ground around 8am, appearing to be asleep.

Supermarket staff attempted to rouse him but called the authorities when he did not respond.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate no suspicion of foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.