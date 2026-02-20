SEPANG, Feb 20 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has arrived in Malaysia for a special visit to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Wong and his delegation touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 4.05pm on a commercial flight and received a guard of honour mounted by the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment under the command of Captain Zat Aiman Mat Ripin.

Welcoming Wong at the airport were Chief Private Secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman and High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

The Foreign Ministry, in its statement yesterday, said that both prime ministers are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the Leaders’ Retreat held last December.

Singapore is Malaysia’s neighbour and key partner in Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations), with close and extensive relations in various fields.

Singapore is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, with total trade reaching RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024. — Bernama