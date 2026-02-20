KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Japan will implement the MyVISA 2.0 system for all visa applications effective March 1.

The embassy, in a statement posted on Facebook, said that effective from that date, all visa applications to Malaysia will be processed entirely online through the system, except for applicants holding Travel Documents.

“Please be informed that the Embassy will no longer process face-to-face visa applications,” the statement read.

According to the Embassy, all applications and related procedures must be completed electronically via the official portal: https://malaysiavisa.imi.gov.my/evisa/evisa.jsp

Applicants are advised to ensure that all required documents are submitted online in accordance with the guidelines provided in the system, it added. — Bernama