KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in conjunction with Wong’s special visit to Malaysia.

The meeting took place at Seri Negara here, where Anwar also hosted a dinner in honour of Wong’s visit.

Prior to their four-eye meeting, both leaders toured several galleries at the historic landmark, including the Ruang Merdeka: Galeri Khazanah.

Also present were Chief Private Secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman and High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the two leaders were expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the Leaders’ Retreat held on Dec 4, 2025.

Singapore is Malaysia’s neighbour and key partner in Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations), enjoying close and extensive relations across various sectors.

Singapore is also Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, with total trade amounting to RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024. — Bernama