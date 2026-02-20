KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Kuala Lumpur Police are tracking down 36 individuals to assist in investigations into various heinous crimes, including murder, rape, kidnapping, and armed gang robbery reported in the federal capital.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the individuals are wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for cases dating back to 2008.

According to the list, eight individuals are being sought for murder investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code, namely S. C. Magesan, V. Vadivelu, Mohd Fadli Saludin, G. Kumeresan, K. Ravi Kumar, Ngai Chan Hong, Mohammad Bhukori, and Ibnolhafis Aswad.

“Five men are being tracked to assist in rape investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code, namely Meor Zaini Basir, Low Kiat Soon, Tengku Abdul Muien Tengku Al-Faizzam, Rahimafdzi Abd Rahim, and Che Muhamad Faizal Che Hassan.

“Additionally, Ooi Choon Wai is wanted for a kidnapping case under the Kidnapping Act 1961, while Annannakais Abdul Rahim is sought for a similar case and Jamil Awang for impersonating a public servant,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement added that the remaining individuals are wanted for offences involving armed gang robbery, unarmed robbery, housebreaking, mischief to property, and causing grievous hurt using weapons.

They include Muhammad Amiru Izat Shamsuddin, who is wanted under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act, while Muhammad Saeful Bahri Imbran and Rosmadi Shafie are sought for housebreaking.

Other individuals being tracked are Low Lye Huat, Ahmad Nazzer Abd Wahab, Billy Leong Li Sun, Muhammad Afiq Safine, Muhd Ammar Haziq Zulkifli, M. Esvaran, Andry Heriady Nazari, J. Sateshwaran, Yap Kah Tatt, Ahmad Budiman Mohamad Rosdi, Ha Kuan Min, Hamzah Talib, K. Sarvin Raaj, S. Sundarasen, Muhammad Fikri Ab Jalel, Nor Azam Jemain, and M. Kartik.

Members of the public with information or who recognise the individuals are urged to contact DSP K. Rajkumar at 03-21460613, from the D4 Division (Intelligence/Operations/Criminal Records) of the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) CID, or visit any nearby police station. — Bernama