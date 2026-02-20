KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A police inspector, who was previously freed from a charge of failing to arrest a suspect under the Arms Act, was recharged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on the same offence.

Azlan Sudin, 46, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim.

In his capacity as a public servant legally obliged to act, he is accused of deliberately failing to arrest a 36-year-old individual involved in an offence under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 in the lobby of the Bukit Jalil police station, between 6.50pm and 7pm on February 21, 2025.

The charge was brought under Section 221(c) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment or a fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Iman Nurhidayah Ezani informed the court that the prosecution had received instructions from the senior DPP to proceed with the case and offered bail of RM8,000 with one surety.

Azlan’s lawyer, Anasuha Atiqah Mat Saidi, requested that the court allow the same bail as previously granted, namely RM3,000 with one surety.

“Yesterday was supposed to be the first day of the trial, but my client was released without discharge after the prosecution informed the court that no witnesses had appeared, even though the trial date had been set since November last year.

“Given the urgency for my client to be recharged today, we assume that the witnesses are now available and request that the court set a short trial date,” she said, assisted by lawyer Maisarah Norkefli.

Anasuha added that her client has been suspended from duty since July last year and that the delay in starting the trial was unreasonable.

“The accused has served in the police force for 25 years and supports a wife and three school-going children,” she said.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set April 10 for document submission and the case mention. — Bernama