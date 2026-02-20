SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — The crew member killed in a fire onboard the World Legacy cruise ship bound for Singapore has been identified as an Indonesian national, while four passengers were taken to hospital for medical assessment, authorities said Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 4am on February 20 and was extinguished by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) marine firefighters.

According to AsiaOne, The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said all 271 passengers were safely evacuated and disembarked at Harbour Front Ferry Terminal.

MPA initially reported 224 passengers but later clarified the figure, noting that 139 of them were Singaporeans.

The Liberia‑registered vessel carries 388 crew members, none of whom are Singaporean.

A core team will remain onboard to handle essential operations, while others will be progressively disembarked.

Classification society surveyors engaged by the ship’s owners are expected to assess the damage and recommend repairs before the vessel returns to service.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire started in the lounge area on deck nine.

The cause remains under investigation.

MPA confirmed the deceased crew member’s body has been moved ashore, with the Indonesian embassy notified.

Authorities have established a safety zone around the vessel and issued navigational broadcasts advising passing ships to keep clear.

The World Legacy remains in stable condition.