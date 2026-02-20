SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has acknowledged reports that two Singaporeans may have been involved in fighting for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the Gaza conflict, but said it has no verified information at this time.

The Straits Times reported that MHA was responding to a February 11 article by British outlet Declassified UK, which cited IDF data showing over 50,000 soldiers with Israeli and at least one other nationality had taken part in the conflict.

The report suggested that two Singapore passport holders were among them — one listed as having Israeli citizenship, and another holding multiple citizenships.

The report did not provide details on the individuals’ roles or service duration.

Former senior parliamentary secretary for home affairs Amrin Amin flagged the report on social media on February 18, saying the matter was “concerning and needs clarification.”

He reminded the public that under Singapore law, citizens and permanent residents cannot serve in foreign armed forces without authorisation, and warned that those who do so could face up to life imprisonment, fines, or 15 years behind bars.

MHA previously clarified in March 2022, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, that Singaporeans were prohibited from taking up arms for foreign forces.

Singapore generally does not allow dual citizenship beyond the age of 21.

The Gaza war followed a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October7, 2023.

Palestinian Health Ministry data indicate that more than 72,000 people in Gaza have died from Israeli air and ground operations since the outbreak of hostilities.

ST has also reached out to the Israeli Embassy in Singapore for comment.