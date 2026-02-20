KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has dismissed allegations linking him to RM3.6 billion in financial scandals, saying the claims were exaggerated and that no evidence had been presented publicly.

In a video posted on Facebook yesterday, the Pandan MP said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened investigation papers into two matters involving him.

“I am now accused of being involved in two financial scandals that amount to RM3.6 billion. Fuyoh! More than Najib,” he said, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Rafizi said one investigation concerns Malaysia’s agreement with global semiconductor company ARM, while the second involves a 750-megawatt solar project by UAM Lestari.

He denied any wrongdoing and said unlike past high-profile corruption cases, no proof of illicit funds or personal enrichment had been shown.

“Not even one evidence, but it was all in the news,” he said.

He argued that the scale of the figures cited suggested the allegations were being inflated to create public outrage.

“Those who developed this slander script did not realise that the matter would not make sense to the public.”

“Slander usually ends with overkill. Because there is no story, then the story needs to be enlarged to make it look bad,” he said.

Rafizi said he would provide a full explanation in a podcast episode that is scheduled to be livestreamed on his Facebook page tonight.