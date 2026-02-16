PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — Landowners facing encroachment issues must resort to legal channels to protect their rights and should not take matters into their own hands to avoid any untoward incidents.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said any ownership disputes or objections to construction on land alleged to have been encroached upon must be officially recorded, either through a police report or legal notice.

“The registration of the objection must be on record, whether through a police report or by way of a lawyer’s letter. Otherwise, it becomes a situation where, for example, party A says yes and party B says no.

“I am confident that our system is still orderly and must be followed. But if you take the law into your own hands, there is a risk that the issue could escalate into something more sensitive, as such matters often involve issues of belief and religion, which carry a different level of sensitivity,” she told the media after the launch of the Second Chance Policy Discharge Programme — Fast Track 2026, here today.

Azalina was commenting on a statement by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who had urged landowners to lodge police reports to enable investigations and prosecution should encroachment offences be proven.

Meanwhile, Azalina said the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU) is ready to offer mediation services to parties involved in disputes.

“It does not necessarily have to go to court. Mediation can help in terms of faster conflict resolution and also reduce financial costs, which may be lower compared to engaging private legal services.

“Our laws do encourage mediation, such as through the establishment of anti-bullying tribunals and the like. This will be a focus of BHEUU, as beyond the courts, we want to activate mediation centres across all aspects of our society,” she said. — Bernama