SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on all Singaporeans to continue upholding the values of harmony during the upcoming festive celebrations.

Speaking in his Chinese New Year video message, Wong said this year’s celebration is especially meaningful to the nation, as Muslims also begin observing the blessed month of Ramadan.

“The coming together of these occasions reminds us of the beauty of multicultural Singapore.

“This harmony did not happen by chance, it was built over generations through mutual respect, trust, and understanding,” he said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.

Chinese New Year this year falls on February 17, while Muslims will start fasting on February 19.

According to Wong, the government is also working to provide families with greater assurance through initiatives outlined in Budget 2026, which is a key priority and a foundation of society.

“In this year’s budget, we have taken further steps, from CDC (Community Development Council) vouchers for every household to additional credits for every child and more retirement support for seniors.

“When we care for our families, we strengthen the bonds that hold our society together, we should also extend this care to our communities,” he added. — Bernama