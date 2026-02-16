PASIR MAS, Feb 16 — A general worker pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of possessing a pistol and ammunition without a valid permit on February 6.

Muhamad Afezi Alias, 25, entered the plea after the charges were read before Judge Zulkpli Abdullah.

According to the first charge, Muhamad Afezi was accused of possessing a Smith & Wesson 9mm Parabellum Model 3914 pistol without a valid permit in front of a shop in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, at about 8.30pm on February 6.

He was charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 14 years and no fewer than six strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The second charge, brought under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, if convicted, was for possessing seven rounds of Thai Arms 9mm ammunition and one round of NRC Luger 9mm ammunition.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aisyha Nailah Harizan, while the accused was unrepresented.

No bail was offered for the case, and the judge set April 6 for mention and the submission of documents.

In a related development, the accused’s friend, Muhamad Ikhmal Aripin, 26, pleaded not guilty after being charged separately in the Magistrate’s Court here for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties.

He was accused of obstructing a police officer with the rank of Sergeant from performing his public functions at the same time, date, and location, under Section 186 of the Penal Code, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to two years, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali set April 7 for case mention and allowed the accused bail of RM3,000 with one surety.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahfuzah Hamizah Mohd Ariff while the accused was not represented. — Bernama