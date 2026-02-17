KUANTAN, Feb 17 — Two young girls were among five family members found dead in a suspected murder incident at a house in Lorong Cerating Damai here today.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the incident, which occurred at about 7am, involved the two girls aged three and four, their parents aged 32 and 28, and the children’s 55-year-old grandmother.

He said police found the bodies of the husband, wife and their children in a bedroom, while the grandmother’s body was discovered in the kitchen of the single-storey terraced house.

Initial investigations indicate that the 32-year-old man is believed to have injured his wife, mother and two children with a sharp weapon, suspected to be a knife, before turning the weapon on himself.

“There were victims with visible injuries. The incident was discovered by the suspect’s 15-year-old younger brother, who was in the house at the time and immediately sought help,” he told reporters at the scene.

Police also revealed that the man had moved back to his family home about a month ago after resigning from his job in Selangor and had only begun working in Kuantan a week ago.

Yahaya said investigations are ongoing, and the motive for the incident has yet to be established.

As of 11.35am, forensic personnel were still at the scene, and the bodies had not yet been removed from the house. — Bernama