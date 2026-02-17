SINGAPORE, Feb 17 — Singapore will issue updated salary guidelines for workers of Community Care Organisations (CCOs) which includes a seven per cent or more raise in total annual remuneration for 23,000 staff, according to the Ministry of Health.

Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Ong Ye Kung, said that to help defray the cost of higher salaries for CCOs, the government will issue a first tranche of support of around S$100 million (RM390 million).

“We are also increasing the subsidy for long-term care which is basically what the CCOs do, in terms of nursing homes, Senior Care Centres (SCC), as well as Home Personal Care (HPC).

“We are also increasing the subsidies for these services for Singaporeans, and that will come into effect in July this year,” he said in a statement today.

Ong noted that details on the salary guidelines will be issued in the next couple of months and is expected to be ready for implementation by the end of this year, or early next year.

“I hope that with this move, we continue to make healthcare an attractive career in every part of the healthcare system — whether it is in the acute hospital, outpatient, or in a community care setting,” he added. — Bernama