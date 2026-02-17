IPOH, Feb 17 — A woman faced a terrifying ordeal this afternoon when a tree fell on her car along the Ipoh-Lumut Highway near the quarry area, heading towards Batu Gajah.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said an emergency call on the incident was received at 4.03pm before a fire engine from the Pasir Putih station was dispatched to the scene.

“The team arrived at 4.10pm and found that a forest tree had fallen on the front of a Perodua Myvi driven by a 41-year-old woman.

“The victim managed to get out of the vehicle safely without sustaining any injuries,” he said in a statement. — Bernama