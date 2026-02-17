KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has recommended that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki take temporary leave while an investigation into his shareholdings is ongoing, saying the move would safeguard the agency’s integrity and credibility.

In a post on his Facebook page about four hours ago, Dr Akmal stressed that the MACC, as an institution that upholds integrity, depends fundamentally on public trust.

Without it, he said, any investigations, prosecutions, or anti-corruption efforts would be questioned and risk losing moral legitimacy in the eyes of the public.

He said the key issue is not merely the outcome of the investigation, but whether the process is perceived as free, transparent, and free of conflicts of interest.

If the process itself is doubted, any results will inevitably be questioned.

“To ensure confidence in the investigation, Umno Youth suggests that the government-appointed investigation committee be monitored by an independent body, either a bipartisan parliamentary committee or a highly credible tribunal,” Dr Akmal wrote.

He added that this is not about targeting any individual, but about ensuring the investigation is not perceived as “government investigating government.”

Dr Akmal also said that if Azam is found innocent, taking temporary leave would allow him to return to his duties with stronger moral authority.

Conversely, if wrongdoing is found, the legal process must proceed uncompromisingly.

“Transparency is not optional — it is a necessity. Public trust is earned through bold actions that show institutions are bigger than any individual,” he concluded.