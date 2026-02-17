SINGAPORE, Feb 17 — Private home sales in Singapore more than doubled in January, rebounding from a year-end lull as developers launched new projects, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Feb 16.

A total of 466 new units were sold last month, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), up from 197 in December 2025. Including ECs, sales jumped to 990 units, marking a three-month high, the URA figures showed.

Analysts told The Straits Times the rise was driven largely by three fresh launches — Coastal Cabana in Pasir Ris, Newport Residences in Anson Road, and Narra Residences in Dairy Farm Walk — which collectively added over 1,500 new units to the market.

“New home sales climbed to a three-month high in January, pointing to renewed homebuying interest after the year-end slowdown,” PropNex head of research Wong Siew Ying told the newspaper. She noted that Newport Residences in the core central region (CCR) and Narra Residences in the outside central region (OCR) performed well.

Coastal Cabana emerged as the top-selling project, moving 504 units at a median price of S$1,790 per square foot (psf), while Narra Residences sold 122 units at S$2,148 psf. In the CCR, Newport Residences sold 132 of its 246 units at a median price of S$3,070 psf, Wong said.

Despite the rebound, sales remain down 57 per cent year-on-year from 1,083 units in January 2025, she noted, reflecting ongoing caution among buyers.

Singaporeans dominated the market, accounting for 87 per cent of new non-landed private home purchases, while foreigners accounted for just under 2 per cent, slightly up from 1.7 per cent in December, Wong reportedly said.

Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI), told The Straits Times that Coastal Cabana and Narra Residences, launched in suburban areas, collectively accounted for 71 per cent of transactions.

Analysts expect continued interest in both suburban and CCR projects in the coming months, with high-profile launches such as Pinery Residences in Tampines, Lentor Garden Residences, and Vela Bay and Tengah Garden Residences in new precincts set to enter the market.