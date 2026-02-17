KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Traffic flow on several major highways nationwide was reported to be slow as of noon today, following an increase in vehicle volume and rainy weather in many locations.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that on the North-South Highway (PLUS) E2, traffic was slow northbound at Pasir Gudang to Setia Tropika, Kulai to Sedenak, Simpang Ampat Intersection to Hentian Sebelah Pedas Linggi, Pedas Linggi to Senawang and Senawang to Seremban.

For PLUS E2 southbound, traffic was slow at Bangi to Southville, Putra Mahkota to R&R Seremban, Seremban to Pedas Linggi, Machap to Simpang Renggam and Setia Tropika to Dato Onn.

“For PLUS E1, traffic was slow in both directions at Kilometre 443.4, which is at Sungai Buloh to Rawang and Sungai Buaya to Rawang, following an accident and the closure of the emergency lane for southbound traffic,” he said when contacted here today.

Apart from that, he said traffic was also slow on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) E8 Eastbound, namely on Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) to the Gombak Toll Plaza and Gombak to Genting Sempah.

A total of 32 smart lanes were activated along the PLUS Highway today to ensure traffic remains smooth.

The public can get the latest traffic information via 1-800-88-7752 for 24 hours from February 13 to February 22, as well as via the X website @plustrafik and @llmtrafik. — Bernama