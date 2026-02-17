KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting on Thursday, Feb 19, announced Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Syed Danial said the start date of the fast for states throughout Malaysia was set by the order of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, after the Rulers consented.

The announcement was broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

The Ramadan moon-sighting process took place at 29 locations across the country, including Baitul Hilal at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Pontian, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi in Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; the Kuala Lumpur Tower; and the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Other locations include Kompleks Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, as well as Bukit Melawati in Kuala Selangor, Bukit Jugra in Banting, Kuala Langat, and the Selangor Observatory in Sabak Bernam. — Bernama