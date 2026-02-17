KUANTAN, Feb 17 — A family of five were found dead, believed to have been murdered in a house in Lorong Cherating Damai, Kuantan this morning.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah confirmed the incident, which is believed to have occurred at about 7am today.

A Bernama inspection at the scene found forensic personnel conducting investigations inside the house.

As of 10.10am, the bodies of all five victims had yet to be removed.

Several individuals, including family members, were seen gathered outside the house, while police cordoned off the area to facilitate investigations.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, who was at the scene, is expected to hold a press conference to provide further details on the case. — Bernama