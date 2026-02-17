SHAH ALAM, Feb 17 — The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has implemented several measures to safeguard road users and the public following a fallen tree incident along Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub, Section 7, here yesterday.

MBSA Corporate and Public Relations director Mohd Fauzi Aziz Maamor said the council has activated an emergency audit to inspect all mature trees within the affected zone, with a certified arborist appointed to conduct detailed technical assessments.

He said the audit includes evaluations of tree structural health, root system inspections, implementation of tree tagging and risk status verification, updates to the Geographic Information System (GIS) data, as well as the preparation of professional reports complete with mitigation recommendations.

“Any trees identified as high risk will be subjected to immediate action, including canopy reduction, pruning or preventive felling.

“This tree risk assessment is conducted based on physical observations, including signs of decay or trunk cracks, imbalanced canopy conditions, disease or pest infestation, abnormal leaning and soil conditions at the tree base,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Fauzi said that as an initial step in managing the incident at the location, MBSA had deployed enforcement personnel along the affected road and carried out temporary closures to ensure monitoring and clean-up works could be conducted safely and in a controlled manner.

He said routine maintenance works had been carried out throughout 2025 along the road, including canopy pruning, branch load reduction, removal of dead trees and periodic visual monitoring of mature trees.

“Overall, dozens of trees at the location were pruned and dead trees were felled in accordance with technical requirements in early February, prior to the incident,” he said.

Mohd Fauzi said MBSA views the incident seriously and remains committed to prioritising public safety and well-being, and will ensure that follow-up actions are implemented carefully, proactively and in stages, taking into account the interests of all parties.

Yesterday, two female lecturers from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam were reported injured after the Mitsubishi Xpander they were travelling in was crushed by a fallen tree near an apartment building along Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub. — Bernama