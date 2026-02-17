KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer and promotion of nine senior officers, effective March 16.

PDRM secretary DCP Abdul Rahman Kassim said the list is led by Bukit Aman Special Branch I deputy director, DCP Datuk Azman Abd Razak, who has been appointed as the principal assistant director of E8, Bukit Aman Special Branch, with the acting rank of CP.

Deputy director of Management (Administration) at Bukit Aman’s Management Department, DCP Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, will serve as a member of the Crime Prevention Board under the Home Ministry in Putrajaya.

“The transfers also involve Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief, SAC Hoo Chuan Huat, who has been appointed as the Johor deputy police chief with the acting rank of DCP,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rahman said Hoo’s current position will be taken over by Johor CID deputy chief (Intelligence/Operations), ACP Mohd Zairi Badderul @ Badrol, who will hold the acting rank of SAC.

Meanwhile, Melaka CID chief ACP Zaihairul Idrus will serve as the Perlis deputy police chief, holding the acting rank of SAC.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) assistant director (Intelligence), ACP Amran Md Jusin, has been appointed as the Bukit Aman CCID principal assistant director (Corporate/Financial Criminal Investigation) with the acting rank of SAC.

Meanwhile, ACP Fauzi Mohd Yusof, Head of Control and Intelligence/Operations (KKPS) at Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex under the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), has been appointed assistant director (D3) of Intelligence/Operations at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM), Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department, with the rank of SAC.

Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief, ACP Lee King Chuan, will move to AKPS as the director of the Investigation and Prosecution Division with the acting rank of SAC.

“Also promoted is Cheras deputy district police chief, Supt Chua Kok Lian, who has been appointed as the Hilir Perak district police chief with the acting rank of ACP,” he said. — Bernama