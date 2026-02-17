KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A woman was killed, while two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision at Kilometre 443.2 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), southbound near Bukit Beruntung today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call regarding the accident, involving a lorry laden with limestone, and two cars at 7.33am.

“A total of 14 personnel and three fire engines from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene, where the team found that the accident involved a lorry, a Honda City and a BMW car.

“The lorry driver, in his 40s, suffered severe injuries to the head. The man driving the Honda City had minor injuries, but the woman in the car was killed. The BMW driver escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement, adding that the injured victims were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, PLUS posted on its social media page that, as of 8.40am, work to remove the vehicles involved was still being carried out, with the right and middle lanes in both directions still obstructed.

“There is a four-kilometre gridlock in southbound traffic flow and eight kilometres northbound,” it added. — Bernama