KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Petaling Jaya could soon see its first government hospital, with the Selangor government having agreed in principle to provide land for the project, officials said.

According to The Star, a suitable location has already been identified, though the exact site will be revealed later.

The project still awaits budget approval from the Health Ministry, as the construction of public hospitals falls under federal responsibility.

Mayor Datuk Mohamad Zahri Samingon said once funding is secured, the state will collaborate with federal authorities to finalise and prepare the site.

He noted that the city currently lacks a government hospital, with the nearest public healthcare facilities located in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh, despite a number of private hospitals serving residents.

Mohamad Zahri shared the update during the Petaling Jaya City Council’s (MBPJ) “Datuk Bandar Turun Padang” event at Desa Mentari, PJS 6, where he also addressed complaints about waste management.

“MBPJ will work closely with KDEB Waste Management to improve collection services. Enforcement action, including through CCTV monitoring, will be taken against those who dump rubbish indiscriminately,” he said.

The event also highlighted assistance for the B40 group and persons with disabilities and featured community activities such as block beautification contests, children’s colouring competitions, and free health screenings for residents.