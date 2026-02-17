KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reminded the public to follow strict regulations on the sale, possession, and use of firecrackers and fireworks during the ongoing Chinese New Year celebrations.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said firecrackers are classified as explosives under the Explosives Act 1957, and their use is strictly controlled to prevent injuries, fires, and community disturbances.

“Under the 2025 Explosives Prohibition Notification, only 45 types of fireworks, including ‘Pop-Pop’ and ‘Happy Boom,’ are permitted for ownership and importation by the Minister (Home Minister). Approval is still subject to a permit issued by the relevant district police chief, with adherence to specific conditions,” he said.

The statement also outlined penalties for violations under the Explosives Act 1957 and the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Serious offences can attract fines of up to RM10,000, imprisonment of up to seven years, or both, while minor offences carry fines of up to RM100 or one month’s imprisonment.

PDRM urged the public to use fireworks only in open areas and to observe all safety measures, stressing that these precautions are aimed at protecting community safety and ensuring celebrations remain peaceful and orderly.

“Compliance with the law is essential. Playing fireworks safely ensures a harmonious and secure environment for all,” the statement added.