KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Rock queen Ella has lodged a police report after discovering that the sound system settings at her recent concert in Bukit Jalil National Stadium were allegedly tampered with, leading to poor audio quality for thousands of fans.

The issue came to light after concertgoers, particularly those in the Bronze category seats on the third floor, took to social media to complain that they could not hear the performance properly during the "Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen" (MTR) concert on February 14.

Videos even circulated showing fans chanting "tak dengar" (we can’t hear you).

In a statement, Ella and her management team said a post-concert investigation with the sound system provider found that the system’s settings had been mysteriously changed back to "Default," differing from those established during rehearsals.

“On Saturday, after receiving complaints from spectators on Level 3, the vendor’s technical team rushed to the SRS room – which houses the Level 3 stadium sound system controls located on the second floor of SNBJ.

“They discovered that the system’s format setting had been changed to ‘Default’, differing from the settings established during rehearsals,” the statement said, adding that the issue was resolved by 9:50pm that night.

Believing the act to be deliberate, a police report was filed yesterday.

Both Ella and the concert organiser, Hitman Solutions, have apologised to the affected fans and are currently discussing appropriate compensation for the Bronze ticket holders.

The MTR concert was a massive success otherwise, with 55,000 fans flocking to the stadium to watch the 60-year-old rock legend perform over 30 songs.

The show featured special guest appearances by artists like Joe Flizzow and Datuk Amy Search, and a memorable moment where Ella performed "Standing in the Eyes of the World" alongside national sports icons like Datuk Nicol David and Farah Ann Abdul Hadi.

The concert also saw Ella donate approximately RM100,000 from ticket sales to several local NGOs including Persatuan Cinta Gaza Malaysia, the National Welfare Foundation and Yayasan Artis Tanahair.