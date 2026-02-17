KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today declined to address questions on former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, urging the public to focus instead on unity during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

When asked by reporters when action would be taken against Rafizi, Anwar steered away from the issue and emphasised the festive spirit.

“Today is a day to focus on the spirit of unity for Chinese New Year. Gong Xi Fa Cai, Xin Nian Kuai Le. That is what is important now.

“Don’t be busy with other matters, we will deal with that later. Be patient, okay? It is better to focus today and let the people unite,” he said.

Anwar was speaking to reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration hosted by Malaysian Chinese Association at Wisma MCA here.

Rafizi, who was from the same party as Anwar, has been increasingly vocal about the prime minister’s administration since stepping down as economy minister last year.

He has publicly raised concerns on several policy matters and governance issues, prompting speculation over possible disciplinary action within PKR.