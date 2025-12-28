SINGAPORE, Dec 28 — The Workers’ Party (WP) has confirmed that its cadres have requested a special conference to be convened, following party secretary-general Pritam Singh’s recent conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

In response to CNA’s queries, WP said its top decision-making body, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), would be “following up on the request”, as the matter is set to be discussed in Parliament on January 12 next year.

CNA reported that more than 20 cadres have signed a letter calling for a Special Cadre Members’ Conference to be held in February, with Singh’s position as party chief potentially among the issues to be discussed.

In a Facebook statement, WP confirmed receipt of the request, saying party chair Sylvia Lim had acknowledged it to the cadre member who submitted the letter.

Under the party’s constitution, a Special Cadre Members’ Conference may be called by the party chair, the CEC, or at least 10 per cent of the cadre membership or 20 cadres, whichever is higher.

CNA noted that WP has about 100 cadres, meaning the threshold had been met.

“The Workers’ Party Central Executive Committee will be following up on the request in accordance with the Party Constitution,” the party said.

Separately, the CEC is expected to convene an off-cycle meeting on January 2 next year, based on information from party insiders.

The CEC typically meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the party’s headquarters in Geylang.

Party members and cadres who spoke to CNA declined to be named, citing party rules that prohibit unauthorised engagement with the media.

Former cadre members told CNA that the seriousness of the issue would almost certainly require deliberation by the CEC, either through an extraordinary meeting or another internal process.

According to the former cadres, the CEC could opt for a swift decision through internal deliberation, similar to how past cases involving Leon Perera and Nicole Seah were handled, or establish a disciplinary committee, as was done in the case of Raeesah Khan.

CNA reported that the party’s internal disciplinary framework, introduced under former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, was designed to reinforce the CEC’s role as the party’s highest authority.