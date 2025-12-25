SINGAPORE, Dec 25 — A 72-year-old Filipino woman who first arrived in Singapore as a domestic helper more than three decades ago has been sentenced to six months’ jail and fined S$3,000 (RM9,500) after turning herself in for overstaying her visa for more than 34 years.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Flordeliza M. Cordeta pleaded guilty in court on December 23 to one charge of violating immigration laws.

Court documents cited by Singapore daily said Flordeliza entered Singapore on October 27, 1989 on a valid work permit and was employed as a domestic helper. Her permit was cancelled on July 30, 1991 after her employer failed to pay the required foreign worker levy. Despite this, she did not leave the country.

She remained in Singapore illegally for 34 years, four months and five days before surrendering herself to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on December 5 this year.

The court heard that Flordeliza was unrepresented and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. During mitigation, she acknowledged that she was in the wrong and asked for leniency, Shin Min reported.

In a separate case heard on the same day, another Filipino domestic helper, 49-year-old Jo Ann Querabu Balbin, was also sentenced to six months’ jail and fined S$2,000 after pleading guilty to overstaying in Singapore for more than 16 years.

According to Shin Min, Jo Ann obtained a work permit on April 7, 2009, which was initially valid for nearly two years. However, her permit was cancelled just over a month later, on May 15 that year, after her employer likewise failed to pay the foreign worker levy.

She subsequently remained in Singapore illegally for 16 years, six months and five days, before turning herself in to the authorities on December 4.

The prosecution sought the maximum six-month jail term for both women, with caning — which can be imposed for immigration offences — substituted with fines of S$3,000 for Flordeliza and S$2,000 for Jo Ann.