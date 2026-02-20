TUMPAT, Feb 20 — The General Operations Force (GOF), through the National Security Council (MKN), will apply for additional allocation from the government to install high-security wire, also known as Concertina wire, at the remaining 69 illegal jetties that have been demolished along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said that previously, the barbed wire had been installed at 27 of the 97 illegal jetties demolished through an integrated security agency operation.

“The remaining 69 illegal jetties will be installed with the same type of barbed wire, and we will seek additional funding for this purpose,” he told reporters at the PGA Tactical Headquarters in Pengkalan Kubor here.

He said that previously, a contractor had installed 1.5 kilometres (km) of barbed wire with an allocation of RM100,000, which was approved by the Implementation Coordination Unit (IUC) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Ahmad Radzi hopes that the barbed wire installation can help curb smuggling activities and other cross-border crimes, which are still being attempted through illegal bases along Sungai Golok.

He said the first phase of the barbed wire installation operation began at the ‘Parking’ illegal base from the Rantau Panjang town to Pos Ibrahim Pencen, spanning 1.5km.

“A total of 27 locations at illegal bases that were previously demolished have been identified for the concertina wire fence installation under the first phase of the project,” he said.

He, however, did not specify the amount of additional funding that will be sought to carry out the installation at the remaining 69 locations. — Bernama