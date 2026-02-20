KUCHING, Feb 20 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Sarawak has issued an immediate stop-work order at a construction site in Stutong Baru after a crane recently toppled and crashed onto two neighbouring houses.

In a press statement today, DOSH Sarawak said two prohibition notices were also issued against the company involved in the incident.

“All construction activities have been halted with immediate effect until corrective measures are taken,” it said.

According to the department, the incident occurred at about 8.30am on February 12 and involved a rough terrain crane operating at the site.

A team of investigators from the department was dispatched to the scene to carry out investigations.

“Preliminary findings indicated that the machine failed to maintain stability during operation, causing it to overturn and fall onto the two adjacent houses.

“Although the incident resulted in significant property damage, no fatalities or injuries to members of the public were reported. The crane operator sustained only minor injuries,” said DOSH Sarawak.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514).

Legal action will be taken against the responsible parties if any breach of the Act is established.

Under the Act, employers face a maximum fine of RM500,000 upon conviction. — The Borneo Post