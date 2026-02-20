IPOH, Feb 20 — Police are seeking public assistance to locate a teenage girl reported missing since January 31.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that Kawsara Bibi Mohamad Noor, 13, is a Myanmar national.

He added that the teenager’s address is Jalan Menglembu Impiana 26, Taman Menglembu Impiana Adril and has a slender build.

“Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the case’s assistant investigating officer, Sgt Rafidah Abdul Rashid, at 013-7312477 or the Bukit Merah Police Station at 05-3210925,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama