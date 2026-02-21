KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is expected to announce a political “new home” next week, with 16 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs and several division chiefs set to move with him, according to party insiders.

Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hassan told Utusan Malaysia that the shift involves not only elected representatives but Bersatu grassroots leaders who have aligned themselves with the Larut MP following his sacking.

“The information I received is similar — that Hamzah will be announcing his ‘new home’ in the near future, Insya-Allah next week,” he said.

“I, too, will be joining that ‘new home’ along with the other MPs.”

Hamzah was removed from Bersatu last month for allegedly breaching the party constitution.

At a ‘Political Direction and Reset’ briefing on February 14, he outlined three possible routes forward: taking over Parti Berjasa Malaysia, returning to Umno, or joining Perikatan Nasional ally PAS.

Former Bersatu supreme council member Yunus Nurdin said Hamzah intends to take over a smaller party to project his leadership ahead of the next general election.

“The ‘new home’ that is being referred to is an existing party which he will take over,” Yunus said, as reported by the national daily.

“He has given hints about the party, but has not revealed its name.

“Insya-Allah it will be announced soon because it cannot be delayed.”

He added that Hamzah was uninterested in joining major parties.

“His strategy is to become the leader so that his true capability can be showcased,” he said, noting his support for the move as it “would allow Hamzah to be the main leader of the new party”.

Former Bersatu Kepala Batas division chief Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq said he would remain loyal to Hamzah regardless of which platform he chooses.

“If there really is a new party or anything of that sort, let him announce it,” he said.

“We are his loyal supporters… he should be the one to make the announcement.

Khaliq said Bersatu would be affected by the impending announcement.

“Bersatu will definitely be impacted… when a party strays from its principles, its leaders who understand this should leave and follow Hamzah,” he added.