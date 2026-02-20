KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — As the first day of Ramadan coincides with the school holiday season, Muslims took the opportunity to break their fast outdoors with family and friends, further enlivening the spirit of brotherhood during the holy month.

A Bernama survey across several states found that many chose to enjoy iftar (breaking of fast) in a relaxed manner at open spaces and iconic landmarks, while sharing dishes with other visitors to add to the festive atmosphere.

In the FEDERAL CAPITAL, despite the overcast weather at Dataran Merdeka this afternoon, crowds began filling the historic field as early as 6.30 pm to await the Maghrib call to prayer.

Most Muslims at Dataran Merdeka took a picnic-style approach, bringing mats and home-cooked meals, supplemented by various delicacies purchased from nearby Ramadan bazaars. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

For Rohani Mahmud, 51, from Alor Setar, Kedah, picnicking in open spaces has become a family tradition, especially since all her children work in the capital.

In TERENGGANU, Dataran Shahbandar, the Drawbridge Square, Kuala Ibai Lagoon, and Batu Buruk Beach were among the popular locations where families gathered to break their fast.

Visitor Nurul Nabila Asyikin Zaizuri, 25, from the Hiliran People’s Housing Project (PPR) here, said she and her husband enjoy breaking fast outdoors because the atmosphere is livelier and allows them to observe the behaviour of a diverse crowd .

“I always have a mat and hand-washing water ready in the car. Since getting married, we have frequently broken our fast at Dataran Shahbandar. If it gets too crowded, we just move to another spot,” she said.

People break fast with family and friends on the first day of Ramadan at Dataran Shahbandar in Kuala Terengganu February 19, 2026. — Bernama pic

In PENANG, a survey at the Bagan Ajam Rest Area found the popular spot bustling with families, despite rain starting around 6 pm.

Irwan Mohd Noor, 42, who travelled from Sungai Petani, Kedah, with his wife and two children, said they usually break their fast at home but chose to eat out this year to make the most of his day off work.

In PAHANG, crowds did not miss the chance to break their fast surrounded by iconic architecture such as the State Mosque, Mahkota Square, and Kuantan 188 at the Kuantan City Council Field 1.

Private sector employees Nur Fateeha Fahkrul Nizam, 24, and Ainur Safiya Ahmad, 26, when met, said they took the opportunity to break their fast at the location before heading home from work.

While waiting for the Maghrib call to prayer at 7.24 pm, Bernama observed various activities for children, such as playing in inflatable castles and flying kites.

In PERLIS, a survey at the Al Hussain Mosque in Kuala Perlis, near Kangar, found that breaking fast at the floating mosque remains a major attraction for those wishing to enjoy the sunset along the coast.

People began filling the mosque compound at 6.30 pm with their own food, while others bought meals at the bazaar before gathering with family and friends.

Nurliyana Amiruddin, 35, from Kangar, said she and her family chose the mosque for its tranquil atmosphere and stunning sea view.

The situation was slightly different in MELAKA, where popular spots were found to be deserted following rain in most parts of the state since this afternoon, including Dataran Orang Kampung Merlimau, which is typically a favourite spot for families and youths. — Bernama