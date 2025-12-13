SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — Singapore is ranked No 20 in Taste Atlas’ 100 Best Food Cities in the World for 2025/2026, placing it above Tokyo, Bangkok and Seoul, even as its cuisine comes in at No 90 out of 100 on the Best Cuisines list.

Taste Atlas’ annual rankings are based on more than 590,000 ratings of nearly 19,000 dishes worldwide, with weighted averages used to filter out spam and unreliable votes.

The city-state’s most recommended dishes include char kway teow, roti prata, black pepper crab, apam balik and Katong laksa.

Iconic traditional restaurants cited in Singapore include Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Zai Shun Curry Fish Head and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh.

Singapore’s top gourmet producers are listed as 53 Degrees Enterprise, East Asia Whiskey Company, Origin Chocolates and Fossa Chocolate.

Among individual dishes, the three Singaporean foods listed as best in a list of 43 are roti prata, char kway teow, and apam balik.

On the other end, the lowest-rated local foods were crab bee hoon, soup tulang and sang cheong.

Despite its middling cuisine ranking, Taste Atlas notes that Singaporean food is most loved abroad in the United States.

Below is Taste Atlas’ list of:

Ten best food cities in the world

Naples, Italy Milan, Italy Bologna, Italy Florence, Italy Mumbai, India Genoa, Italy Paris, France Vienna, Austria Rome, Italy

Ten best cuisines in the world