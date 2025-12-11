SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident at a road junction in Bishan last night, The Straits Times reported.

According to the report, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a PMD at the junction of Bishan Road and Bishan Street 11 at about 7.35pm.

The PMD rider, identified as a 41-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the authorities said.

A 43-year-old male motorist is assisting with investigations, the police added, noting that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The Straits Times reported that a video uploaded on Roads.sg’s Facebook page shows the PMD rider crossing the road while the traffic lights were not in his favour.

In the footage, the rider appears to come to a halt near the traffic island on the other side of the road before a blue car approaches from his left.

The impact from the collision sent him flying into the air, with parts of his PMD breaking off and scattered onto the road.

The rider, wearing a white shirt, was seen getting up on his own, while bystanders remained on the traffic island. The driver is then seen exiting his car and approaching the rider.