KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Seven people were injured when a trailer collided with a toll booth and struck two other vehicles at the Kota Kemuning toll plaza in Shah Alam last night.

According to a report published in the New Straits Times, a Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the injured included a toll booth attendant.

Seven firefighters from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched after the department received a distress call at 9.17pm.

“The operations commander reported an accident involving three vehicles when a trailer hit the toll booth and two cars. There were seven victims, including the toll attendant,” he added.

The spokesperson confirmed that those injured were in stable condition.