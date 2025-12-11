KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — A man died after a fire broke out at a condominium unit on the 26th floor of the Tiffani Kiara by i-Zen residence in Mont Kiara early this morning.

In a statement, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said the victim was found on the balcony of the unit with burns covering his entire body.

Health Ministry personnel later confirmed his death at the scene.

The department said it received an emergency call through the NG999 system before deploying teams from the Sri Hartamas fire station, together with crews from Menjalara, Sentul and Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Firefighters encountered difficulties due to the building’s fire prevention system not functioning properly, the department claimed in its statement.

It said personnel had to use two portable pumps and engine-mounted pumps to channel water up to the affected unit.

The blaze, which destroyed about 1,500 square feet of the residence, was fully extinguished by 2.03am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the department’s forensic unit.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh later posted on Facebook that smoke-clearing work was still under way and that residents would need to wait for instructions from the Fire and Rescue Department before returning to their homes.

She said four fire stations — Sri Hartamas, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Sentul and Menjalara — had responded to the emergency, and urged the public not to speculate while forensic investigations are ongoing.

“Once the forensic process is completed, I will call for an emergency meeting to pursue a safety audit,” she said.