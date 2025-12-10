SINGAPORE, Dec 10 — Singapore recorded an increase in domestic violence cases in 2024, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said today as it released the Domestic Violence Trends Report 2025, reported Xinhua.

From 2023 to 2024, the number of new low to moderate-risk cases overseen by community agencies rose by about 14 per cent, driven mainly by increases in child abuse and spousal abuse cases, the ministry said.

For high-risk cases overseen by the ministry’s Protective Service, which require statutory intervention, new elderly vulnerable adult abuse cases fell by about 10 per cent.

In comparison, new vulnerable adult self-neglect cases dropped by 50 per cent over the same period.

Specifically, new low- to moderate-risk child abuse cases increased from 2,787 in 2023 to 3,292 in 2024, while new high-risk child abuse cases rose from 2,011 in 2023 to 2,303 in 2024.

For both categories, cases involving children aged 7 to 12 accounted for the largest share of the rise.

New spousal abuse cases increased from 2,008 in 2023 to 2,136 in 2024, continuing the upward trend observed from 2021 to 2023, according to the ministry. — Bernama