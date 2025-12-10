PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — Malaysia is set to introduce a new long-term roadmap for its higher education sector with the launch of the Malaysia Higher Education Plan (PPTM) 2026–2035 in January.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the plan will be officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the second week of January.

He said the comprehensive blueprint is designed to ensure Malaysia’s higher education system remains relevant, competitive and resilient over the next decade.

The plan aligns with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani, focusing on building an education ecosystem that is sustainable, future-ready and globally competitive.

Zambry explained that PPTM 2026–2035 is structured as a dynamic “living document,” allowing it to be reviewed and updated regularly.

This flexibility enables the government to adjust strategies in response to changing global trends without waiting for the plan’s timeline to end.

He said such adaptability is crucial as emerging technologies continue to reshape industries, including next-generation artificial intelligence, integrated engineering, biotechnology, quantum technology and sustainable innovations.

The new plan is built around two key pillars — technological advancement and human value development.

Zambry stressed that both elements must grow together to produce nation builders who are ethical, knowledgeable and grounded in humanitarian values.

Artificial intelligence will play a major role in shaping future curriculum design, research direction, innovation capacity and the development of skilled local talent.

Language mastery will also be strengthened, with Malay reinforced as a language of knowledge, while English, Mandarin, Tamil, Arabic and indigenous languages of Sabah and Sarawak are expanded across universities.

Inclusivity is another major focus, with more flexible pathways for STPM and matriculation graduates to enter higher education.

This includes broader admission routes, cross-disciplinary mobility and additional high-impact programmes to ensure every student has access based on their qualifications and interests.

Zambry said the plan also reinforces Malaysia’s ambition to become a regional education hub, supported by strong local university rankings and growing international industry partnerships.

He added that the plan will be implemented in phases and reflects input from more than 8,000 stakeholders nationwide, making it a national effort built collectively for the benefit of all Malaysians. — Bernama