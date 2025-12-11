KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Malaysia’s long-awaited electric train service (ETS) linking Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru made its debut early today, with a media preview departing Kuala Lumpur Railway Station ahead of its official launch tomorrow.

According to The Straits Times, the train is scheduled to end its journey at Kempas Baru station in Johor Bahru, where the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend a ceremony marking the completion and operationalisation of the service.

Officials from national rail operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and the Transport Ministry were present on the 6am departure, which celebrates the completion of the 192km Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-track rail project.

The new six-coach train seats 312 passengers, comprising five standard coaches and one business-class coach.

Facilities include four toilets, plug points at every seat, a dedicated bistro for onboard meals, and a prayer room for Muslim travellers.

The business-class coach features wider seating, a private toilet, complimentary meals, individual TV screens with free wifi and movies, a route map, and an in-seat meal-ordering system.

Construction of the 192km southern extension began in 2017, with an initial completion target of October 2021.

Delays of over three years were caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and complications in land acquisition.

Once fully operational, the southern ETS line will reduce travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru to about 4.5 hours, down from five to seven hours by car or bus.

The electrified double-track now stretches from Padang Besar in the north to JB, strengthening Malaysia’s west coast rail backbone.

Starting December 12, four existing KL Sentral-Kluang services will extend to JB Sentral, offering a direct rail link for southern passengers to Kuala Lumpur.

The daily schedule includes two departures from KL Sentral (7.45am and 5.35pm) and two from JB Sentral (8.40am and 4.20pm), with the first service from KL Sentral shifting to 7.55am from January 1, 2026.

KTMB expects strong demand, particularly during the year-end school holidays and increased cross-border traffic from Singapore.

Acting Group CEO and Chief Technical Officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said the southern ETS will improve mobility for Johor residents travelling to KL, enhance connections to northern and East Coast destinations, and boost tourism and the economy.

One-way fares from JB or KL start at RM82, with tickets available through the KITS Style app, KTMB kiosks, and the official website.

To celebrate the launch, KTMB offered a 30 per cent discount for travel between December 12 and January 11.

The promotion, available for the first 5,000 passengers using the code “JBBEST”, was fully redeemed on the first day of ticket sales.