KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — A total of 4,079 cases of violence and 3,042 cases of sexual harassment involving children and caregivers were recorded nationwide from 2021 until last month.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said 1,057 cases of violence were reported this year, an increase from 1,201 cases last year.

There were 612 cases in 2023, 502 cases in 2022 and 707 cases in 2021.

“For cases of sexual harassment where the victim is a child, and the perpetrator is the caregiver, who may be parents, teachers, babysitters, adopted fathers and foster families, there were 418 cases in 2021, 511 cases in 2022, 634 cases in 2023, 667 cases in 2024 and 812 cases as of November this year,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Nelson W Angang during an oral question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

Nelson wanted to know the latest data on violence and sexual harassment cases involving children and caregivers, as well as the Home Ministry’s efforts in providing support and preventive measures.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry consistently works with the International Police (Interpol) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to assist in investigations.

“From the aspect of victim protection, once a victim has been identified, the police will work with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Social Welfare to provide counselling, as well as medical and psychological treatment.

“They are then referred to a shelter, as required under the Child Act 2001,” he said.

He said the police have also assigned liaison officers to schools to provide continuous information on the dangers of such crimes, in collaboration with various counselling agencies.

Meanwhile, when answering a question from Senator Mohd Hasbie Muda regarding the registrations of undocumented children that had been received and resolved, Saifuddin Nasution said that as of yesterday, 20,032 cases have been successfully resolved. — Bernama