PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — The Tourism Malaysia Board (Tourism Malaysia) announced the appointment of Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim as the new director-general effective December 8.

In a statement today, Tourism Malaysia said the appointment was made by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in accordance with the provisions of Section 10(1) of the Tourism Malaysia Act 481 1992, to replace Datuk Manoharan Periasamy who retired on December 6.

Mohd Amirul Rizal who holds a Master’s Degree in Tourism Management from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), began his career with Tourism Malaysia on September 2, 2002.

Throughout his more than two decades of service, he has held various portfolios in the field of tourism marketing and promotion, including serving in the Research Division, before assuming the position of Terengganu Tourism Malaysia director and Tourism Malaysia’s Overseas Office director in Seoul, South Korea in 2008.

“He has served in the Domestic Promotion and Events Division and the International Promotion Division (Asia and Africa), in addition to his most recent position as senior director of the Advertising and Digital Division,” the statement said.

In addition, he plays an important role as the head of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) secretariat in strengthening the country’s promotion efforts at the international level.

“In addition to his responsibilities in the organisation, Mohd Amirul Rizal is also active in associations when he was appointed as the president of the Tourism Malaysia Recreation Club,” according to Tourism Malaysia.

With 23 years of experience in tourism marketing and promotion, Tourism Malaysia is confident that his appointment can strengthen the development of the country’s tourism industry ahead of the organisation of Visit Malaysia 2026. — Bernama